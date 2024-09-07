Harvest Happiness with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Onam Store

Amazon India's Onam Store brings festive joy to doorsteps nationwide, offering a wide selection of products for the harvest festival. From traditional apparel and puja essentials to the latest in electronics, appliances and home decor, customers can avail exciting offers across all categories, ensuring great value for their festive shopping.

Spread joy with thoughtful Customizable e-gift cards, and for Amazon Prime members, the festive experience reaches new heights—enjoy exclusive deals and ultra-fast delivery for an even more convenient and rewarding shopping experience.

Here are 11 must have items to elevate your Onam celebrations. The Onam Store catering to all festive needs will be live till September 15.

1. NOBILITY Kerala Traditional Vilakku Panchmahal Oil Lamp: Brighten up your space with this traditional accent piece in a metallic finish

2. Artvarko Solid Brass Gajlaxmi Oil Diya Large Deepam: Illuminate your space with elegance with this stunning addition to your home décor

3. Peacock Design Handcrafted Lamp by Design Shastra: Elevate your environment with these exquisitely designed lamps.

4. PHOOL Luxury Incense Sticks: Create a serene and divine atmosphere with these aromatic incense sticks.

5. Akshayakalpa Organic Ghee: Elevate your cooking and light your lamps with this premium quality ghee.

6. Double Horse I Sadya Payasam I Authentic Kerala Instant Sadya Palada Mix: Celebrate the occasion with the delightful sweetness of South Indian delicacies

7. Amazon Brand - Solimo 6 Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set: Upgrade your kitchen with the versatile and durable Cookware Set, perfect for all your celebratory needs

8. Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder: Savor the exquisite flavors of the traditional south Indian meals, ideal for celebrations and sharing with loved ones.

9. Kavz Men's Cotton Kerala Mundu Double Dhoti: Celebrate in style with authentic and traditional men's wear dhotis

10. Suta White Cotton Woven Saree: Celebrate in style with this beautiful ethnic wear.

11. JM LOOKS Traditional Ethnic wear Kolhapuri Chappal: Step out in confidence with this chic and trendy footwear.

Additional exciting deals on Onam Store

Devices: Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Alexa

Home Appliances: Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer, Aqua guard Royale NXT Water Purifier by Eureka Forbes

Smartphones & Watches: Noise Launched Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, Lifelong Smartwatch, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, OnePlus 12 5G (Oasis Green, 128GB Storage)

Prime members continue to enjoy great benefits

Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment in one single membership. In India, members get free unlimited Same-Day delivery on 10 Lakhs products, and Next-Day delivery across 40 Lakhs products on Amazon.in, access to exclusive deals, early access to shopping events, exclusive access to Prime Day; and unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited ad-free access to millions of songs in 20+ languages, 15+ million podcast episodes with Amazon Music, a free rotating selection of more than 3,000 books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to monthly free in-game benefits with Prime Gaming. Prime members also earn unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases on Amazon.in using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.

To explore the Onam Store and start your festive shopping, visit here.

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.