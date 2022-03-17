Holi 2022: Make Holi party happening with these top-rated budget speakers

Holi is just around the corner and the chances are that you have already started to prepare for it. Special food such as delicious gujjiyas, kanji, rich pulao and more win the hearts of the people, but there is another exciting aspect about Holi that no one can miss is DANCING ON LOUD MUSIC! Camouflaged in the colour-smoked atmosphere filled with enthusiasm, everybody loves to show off some dance moves. But what really fills the space with so much fun that influences everyone to shake off their booties? MUSIC! Irrespective of what era you live in, Holi is incomplete without background music from the '80s that genuinely capture the true essence of Holi. To ensure non-stop fun and music, you can look at scoring one of these budget speakers for a Holi party!



ZOOOK Mini Blaster







One of the latest offerings from the house of French lifestyle brand ZOOOK, Mini Blaster is a portable trolley speaker equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology. Designed specifically for small house parties, the ZOOOK Mini Blaster comes with a mobile/tablet dock, karaoke mic input and RGB lights that add to the decor and party feel. With a weight of just 550 grams, the speaker can be carried without any hassles from one spot to another. Thanks to its 3-inch driver, the speaker ensures a 10-watt output coupled with an immersive sound experience and deep bass. It has a powerful battery for non-stop three hours of playtime and a wide range of devices within a 10-metre range can be connected to stream the music.

Quantum SonoTrix 41







Engineered for new-age Indians who do not shy away from grooving to their favourite playlist, Quantum SonoTrix 41 is a newly launched portable speaker that is powered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. With a solid 5 watt output, the speaker with features ensures an impressive stereo sound quality and impactful bass. Apart from Bluetooth connectivity, Quantum SonoTrix 41 supports USB, TF/SD card and Aux inputs. The speaker has easy functionalities to shuffle music tracks, adjust volume, pause, play, call, toggle between power source and modes.

Crossbeats Dynamite







​The most powerful True Wireless Bluetooth Speakers for your indoor leisure and outdoor adventures without breaking the bank. Built with a top-notch beryllium audio driver and transparent shell, this portable yet powerful Bluetooth speaker delivers gorgeous, clear, room-filling sound that is a delight for the senses and is a true limelight stealer. The speaker is equipped with Voice command, Upto 10hrs playtime, 10W, USB support, dust and splash-proof, AUX pin enabled.

Pebble Thunder







Shaped in a powerful looking compact barrel shape, Thunder portable Bluetooth speaker from the house of Pebble can be your perfect companion for hosting the most happening home party in the town. Its unique shape contributes to the maximization of sound and boosting the overall efficiency of the speaker. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, the sleek barrel-shaped speaker supports TWS connectivity, 50W High-Fidelity sound, deep bass and Multi-colour sense light. Also having AUX, SD card and USB support. There is a handle strap atop the speaker to add mobility to the device.

boAt Stone 650



