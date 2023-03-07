Holi 2023: 5 Tips to protect your smartphone during Holi

Holi is a festive occasion where people celebrate by throwing colours and water at each other. While it can be a fun time, it can also pose a risk to your smartphone if not appropriately protected. Here are some tips to safeguard your smartphone during Holi:



Use a waterproof phone case: A waterproof phone case will protect your phone from water damage if it accidentally falls into the water or someone throws water on it during the celebrations.



Keep your phone in a plastic bag: If you don't have a waterproof phone case, keep it in a sealed plastic bag to protect it from water and colours.

Turn off your phone: Turning off your phone during the celebrations will keep it safe from accidental drops and water splashes.

Avoid using your phone while playing Holi: It's best to avoid using your phone during the festivities to prevent any damage from colours or water.

Clean your phone after the celebrations: After the festivities, clean your phone with a soft cloth and a mild cleaning solution to remove any colours or stains.

Following these tips, you can safeguard your smartphone during Holi and enjoy the festivities without worrying about damaging your phone.