Holi 2024 - Enjoy the Vibrant Beats of Holi with These Speakers and Soundbars

Holi is all about colours and happiness. In India, it's a lively festival that celebrates colour, joy, and unity. It symbolizes spring's arrival and the triumph of good over evil. Holi brings a cheerful and joyful vibe. Music adds to the festive spirit. It plays a vital role in enhancing the spirit of Holi and bringing people together with melodies and rhythms.

A good speaker and sound system add extra excitement to the celebration. Whether it’s portable Bluetooth speakers with a playful outdoor feel or immersive sound effects that transform indoor spaces into a dance floor, the right equipment ensures that every sound is heard and enhances the energy of the celebration. Here is a selection of overhead speakers and sound systems to enjoy some of the colourful music this Holi: 1. Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Echo Pop Purple

If you're looking for something portable and small, the Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Echo is a rugged Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly good sound quality for its size. It's perfect for taking the party wherever you go. It’s a smart speaker with loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals and voice assistants like Alexa. You can ask Alexa to play Holi songs, set alarms, reminders, etc. In short, this speaker is designed to withstand outdoor conditions, making it great for Holi festivities.



2. Sony Sound Bar 330 Watts 2.1 Ch HT-S400 Black

This compact Sony Sound Bar 330 Watts soundbar provides impressive sound quality considering its size. You can immerse yourself in cinematic sound with S-Force PRO Front Surround and Dolby Digital technologies. It can deliver clear dialogue through a 2.1ch front surround sound system. The X-Balanced speaker ensures clear audio. The system is easy to use, with a compact remote and OLED display, and its wireless subwoofer provides deep, rich bass, which gives a captivating experience. The wall-mountable design blends seamlessly into your space. It's ideal for a Holi bash or creating a cinematic experience while watching movies or listening to music.



3. Philips Sound Bar 300 Watt TAB7305



Experience powerful sound with the 300W output and 2.1 channels by this Philips Sound Bar 300 Watt TAB7305. A wireless subwoofer provides deep bass, enhanced by Dolby Audio, for an immersive experience. The robust metal grille ensures clear sound delivery. You can connect your favourite sources using Audio-in, Optical, Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI ARC. Control the soundbar with your TV remote for a simple setup. This versatile soundbar offers the ultimate audio experience, pepping up your Holi celebrations, and bringing you into the heart of the action whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming music.



4. Saregama Bluetooth Speaker Carvaan Mini 2.0

Another top-of-the-line speaker, the famous Saregama Bluetooth Speaker Carvaan Mini 2.0, offers a truly immersive audio experience with its 351 preloaded evergreen Hindi songs. This portable device has USB and Bluetooth connections for your music collection and FM/AM radio or you can listen to the preloaded ones. You can connect external speakers or headphones using the 3.5mm audio jack. The device comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours. You can recharge it quickly with any Android charger. It's small and light, weighing around 250 grams, so you can enjoy music wherever you go with this portable device. It's perfect for Holi celebrations outdoors.



5. Elista ELS-MusiStrom 1600 Bluetooth Speaker

Elista ELS-MusiStrom is the perfect Bluetooth speaker to kickstart the Holi party this year. Despite being unbelievably compact, the wireless speaker has a total power output of 8W + 8W (16W) and features a 6.5" Hi-Fi Speaker, ensuring loud yet immersive sound to bring alive every musical note. The powerful music is complemented by vibrant RGB Lights and a wired MIC for Karaoke sessions. The combination creates a perfect ambience, turning any festival into an instant party zone.

