How Macro on iPhone 13 Pro helped Kolhapur techie click winning image
Software engineer Prajwal Chougule from Kolhapur, Maharashtra who last month won Apple's 'Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge'
New Delhi: Software engineer Prajwal Chougule from Kolhapur, Maharashtra who last month won Apple's 'Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge' for his stunning image showing dew drops on a spiders web, said on Monday that Macro on iPhone 13 Pro's Ultra-wide lens allowed him to achieve this feat.
Chougule's winning image is now live on a hoarding in Mumbai at a prominent location -- The Bandra Worli Sea Link.
"Macro is a very interesting yet equally challenging genre of photography. Apart from choosing a unique subject, I think the most essential aspects for making an excellent image are light, composition, a clean contrasting background, and patience," Chougule told IANS.
"Macro on iPhone 13 Pro's Ultra-wide lens allowed me to closely explore this dramatic world and witness a wide range of minuscule details in nature," he added.
This year, top 10 winners were from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US -- highlighting the global and diverse community of iPhone photographers.
A panel of expert judges from the industry and Apple reviewed worldwide submissions and selected 10 winning photos.
Mumbai-based Apeksha Maker was one of the judges, who is co-founder of commercial photography firm titled 'The House Of Pixels'.
Prajwal started with street photography and then moved to a more minimalistic style, as he likes isolating his subject to avoid clutter.
"I am a nature lover and love going on early morning walks, with my iPhone 13 Pro. The 'golden hour' brings the best out of nature and is a photographer's delight," said Chougule.
"Dew drops on a spider's web caught my attention and I was fascinated how the dry spider silk formed a necklace, on which the dew glisten like pearls. It felt like a piece of art on nature's canvas," he added.