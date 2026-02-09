BRS victory in Sadashivpet municipality certain: THR

Hyderabad: Former minister and Deputy Floor Leader Harish Rao participated at an election campaign in Sadashivapet of Medak district on Sunday where he asserted confidence in the party’s victory in Sadashivapet saying, ‘it seems certain.’

He criticised the Revanth government and said it had done nothing in the last two and a half years. He remarked that the state government gave free bus travel to women but charged double fare from the men. He questioned as to what good work they had done to ask for the votes? He lashed out at the Congress party and said that only abusive words would come out of CM Revanth’s mouth.

Harish stated that good hospitals had been built in Sadashivapet and Sangareddy. He mentioned that when a child was born, Rs 13,000 was given and the mother and child were safely dropped home in an ambulance by their (BRS) government. He said that former CM KCR solved the drinking water problems in Sadashivapet. He stated that under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, Rs. 1 lakh was given for the marriage of the girls. He questioned whether CM Revanth Reddy, who promised to give one tola of gold, had given it to anyone yet?

Harish alleged that the Congress party members were giving money and making people swear oaths. He mentioned that an elderly woman said that the Congress members gave her Rs 5,000, but she would still vote for the car symbol (BRS party).

He said that they had built a 50-bed hospital and also constructed a new bus stand. He stated that development works worth Rs 250 crore had been undertaken in Sadashivapet. He questioned whether they should vote for the Congress party, which has cheated them and suffer the consequences?

He alleged that the sheep distribution scheme and the fish distribution scheme had been stopped. He stated that the KCR Kit scheme and fee reimbursement had also been stopped. He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was stopping all of KCR’s schemes. He asked if they should vote for Revanth Reddy, who is causing them hardship by stopping all the schemes?

He promised that after the BRS comes to power, they would bring a special package and develop the area in all aspects. He said that he would take responsibility for resolving all the problems of Sadashivapet.

Harish alleged that the Chief Minister had cheated BCs, SCs, STs, students, employees and the women. He said that people should convey through their vote that they don’t want foul language but rather development. He clearly stated that people should elect all the BRS party candidates and added that he would take responsibility for solving all their problems.