Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in India, and its return was highly anticipated by gamers across the country. BGMI got banned in India in July 2022, and almost after a year, the game is now available to play on both Google Play Store and App Store. The game became available for Android users on May 29, but iPhone users had to wait a bit longer. And now those of you who are trying to access the game through your iPhones can because the game is also finally available on the App Store.



"BGMI is now playable and has been rolled out with the 2.5 updates, offering a refined and immersive experience for gamers. To ensure a seamless experience, the game’s playability will be staggered, allowing users to login in phases. Within a maximum of 48 hours, all users will be able to log in and play the game," the game's developer, Krafton, said in a press release dated May 29, 2023.

How to Download BGMI on iPhone

- Go to the App Store and type BGMI. You will see the familiar icon that has been lost for a long time.

- Click 'Get' and wait for the game to start downloading. The size of the game is about 2 GB, so if you are using your mobile data, be aware of the data limit.

- It is best to download the game over WiFi if you are on a limited data plan.

- Once the game finishes downloading, click Open and follow the set of instructions to access it.

-You will be reminded that BGMI is a "virtual world" and will be asked if you are over 18.

"To keep your account information safe, we strongly advise linking your game to supported social media accounts," Krafton responded to a question on its website.