How to get a website for your business for free

Creating and editing a site entirely online with a WYSIWYG (an acronym for What You See Is What You Get) editor is usually faster, easier, and more efficient. Still, if you want complete control over every aspect of your site's design and web hosting, you'll need a desktop-based free website builder.

So whether you're looking to create a site for your business, a new blog, or you fancy making an online presence for yourself, here are the best website builder services to help you out.

Here are the best website builders available:

WordPress





There are two different versions of WordPress. You can download a more complex variant from wordpress.org, and you will need to upload it to your webspace and install it using the automated online installer. You can then customize the templates and use plugins to customize the site.



This is the route many bloggers take, but there is a more straightforward option for people who don't want the hassle of fiddling with scripts and messing around with complex editing.

The hosted version of WordPress allows you to create your site on wordpress.com. You can make everything from a blog or photo site to an entire online store, and there are several templates to choose from.

Joomla





Joomla is very popular in the CMS world. It may not be as popular as WordPress, but it offers the same two options: create a site using the web application at launch.joomla.org and host it on the company's servers, or download the software from joomla.org host it yourself.



Joomla's free website builder is almost as complex, but it doesn't involve the same setup process, making it a better option for beginners. Its key selling point is a vast collection of themes and extensions, providing endless ways to customize the look and feel of your site.

Wix





Wix is ​​a renowned website builder that offers a free plan, allowing you to run this service without reaching into your pocket. And you benefit from one of the most impressive website builders in the business.



This can run in ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) mode, which has a virtual interface so that everything is effortless and easy to use. This is great for beginners, as you can create a primary site without even remotely breaking a sweat (a variety of attractive templates are also provided).

The powerful blogging functionality rounds things off nicely, and you get an exceptionally high-quality offering with this free website builder.

Zyro





Zyro stands out from the crowd simply because of how simple and easy it is for beginners when creating a website. The "try free" option takes you directly to three options to make your website for free.



Zyro offers over 150 templates, from eCommerce and photography to landing pages or even black templates, so you can completely control your website design. In addition, the website builder's eCommerce platform offers over 50 payment options, allowing you to sell on Facebook, Instagram, Amazon while tracking orders, managing inventory, and managing shipping and taxes.

Shopify





Shopify offers an easy and user-friendly way to get an online e-commerce website store up and running and supports business owners throughout the process with its e-commerce tools. Shopify is a safe place to start for most "e-retailers," it is a bit similar to Wix.



Like most other commerce-focused builders, the Shopify platform is geared towards the details of your products and sales. Fortunately for those who don't have much experience setting up a retail operation, Shopify's process ensures that you don't miss an essential step by guiding you through inventory, customer information, and tax and shipping rates. And if you still have a question, Shopify offers 24/7 chat and phone support and an active online community forum.