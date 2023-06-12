How to get free access to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are popular video streaming platforms in India. Both companies keep releasing new movies and TV series for the users. If you have a list to watch some content on these platforms, you can do it for free by trying the idea mentioned below. It's worth noting that Amazon already offers a 1-month free trial offer to users. Here is all you need to know.



How to watch Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for free

The idea is to buy postpaid plans from Jio or Airtel for free access to popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Users who pay for postpaid plans can access Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for free. Jio and Airtel prepaid users will have to switch to postpaid because the telecom operators have no plans for them that offer these two subscriptions.

Jio Plan: Jio's Rs 699 postpaid plan includes free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and JioTV. It supports unlimited voice call benefits, 100 GB of data, and 100 SMS daily. Up to 3 family members can also be added to this plan, and each of them will get 5GB of extra data as per the official listing on the Jio website.

Airtel Plan: Users can purchase the Rs 1,199 prepaid plan, which provides free access to Netflix essential monthly subscription, Amazon Prime membership for six months at no extra cost, Disney+ Mobile Hotstar for one year at no additional cost, phone, Xstream Mobile Pack and Wynk premium.

A customer can also include three regular voice connections for family members. This plan also supports unlimited calling and 240 GB monthly data (150 GB for primary connection + 30 GB for each add-on customer add) with a transfer capacity of up to 200 GB. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day, plus unlimited monthly calls.

Netflix Subscription Plans in India

In India, the Netflix mobile plan starts at Rs 149 per month, Rs 199 for the Basic plan, Rs 499 for the Standard plan and Rs 649 for the Premium plan. Beginning with the basic Netflix plan, you can watch content on your phone, TV, laptop, and other devices. The Rs 149 plan is a mobile-only subscription. The rest of the plans differ in terms of video quality. The basic package provides HD quality, which should be good enough for many.

Amazon Prime Video Subscription Plans in India

Amazon offers a total of four Prime membership plans. The price for a monthly subscription is Rs 299, and the quarterly (3 months) will cost you Rs 599. Annual Master Membership (12 months) is priced at Rs 1499. There is also a yearly Prime Lite package, priced at Rs 999.

Sign up for a 1-month Amazon Prime Video free trial

Amazon currently offers a 1-month free trial for new users. So if you still need to take advantage of this offer, go to the website and use Amazon Prime Video officially for free. This offer is only for those who still need to create an account with Amazon. People can do one thing, sign in to Amazon Prime video with a different account to take advantage of the 1-month free trial.