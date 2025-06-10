Live
How to Install iOS 26 Developer Beta with Apple’s Liquid Glass Design Today
Apple’s iOS 26 brings a striking Liquid Glass design and AI-powered features—here’s how to try it on your iPhone today.
Apple has officially released the developer beta of iOS 26, just hours after unveiling the update at WWDC 2025. This new version brings a complete visual overhaul with the all-new Liquid Glass design, giving iPhones a sleek, semi-transparent aesthetic that flows through apps and menus. But the update isn’t just about looks—there’s powerful new AI-driven functionality as well.
While this beta release is primarily intended for developers, Apple is now allowing any iPhone user with a compatible model to install it—no developer fee required.
Key Features of iOS 26
Among the standout features in iOS 26 are:
- Live Translation within Messages and FaceTime
- Smarter Call Screening, capable of filtering unwanted calls intelligently
- Hold Assist, which stays on the line so you don’t have to
- A comprehensive visual refresh dubbed Liquid Glass, giving a clean and modern look
The update is a big leap forward—not just in appearance, but in user experience.
Why iOS 26?
In an unusual move, Apple skipped multiple version numbers, jumping straight from iOS 18 to iOS 26. According to the company, this aligns iOS versioning with macOS, iPadOS, and other Apple platforms—signalling that this isn’t just an incremental update, but a major generational shift.
Device Compatibility
The iOS 26 developer beta supports the following iPhone models:
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 series
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer)
- iPhone 16 series
- Future iPhone 17 lineup
However, to unlock all AI-based Apple Intelligence features, you’ll need a high-end model:
- iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro models
- Upcoming iPhone 17 Pro devices
How to Install iOS 26 Developer Beta
To try out iOS 26 on your iPhone today, follow these steps:
Step 1: On your iPhone, visit the Apple Developer site and sign in using your Apple ID.Step 2: Enable Developer Mode by navigating to Settings > Privacy & Security.Step 3: Head to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select “iOS 26 Developer Beta.”Step 4: Tap “Download and Install”, then follow the on-screen instructions.
Important Notes Before Installing
- You must have iOS 18.5 installed as the base version.
- Ensure you have at least 15GB of free space on your device.
- Always back up your iPhone before proceeding, preferably through Finder (Mac) or iTunes (Windows).
- Remember, this is a beta version, which means you might encounter bugs, crashes, and app instability. If you rely on your iPhone for critical tasks, it may be wise to wait for the public beta, expected to roll out next month.
With iOS 26, Apple is clearly pushing the boundaries of design and on-device intelligence. For those eager to experience what’s next, the developer beta offers an exciting sneak peek—just proceed with caution and a solid backup.