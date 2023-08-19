This year, the WhatsApp instant messaging platform launched many new features. The last one is the HD photos function. As the name suggests, with the launch of the new feature, WhatsApp users can send HD photos to their contacts, which was one of the most anticipated features. Until now, WhatsApp used to compress photos sent through the messaging platform, but with the launch of the new feature, users can share photos in HD quality.

It should be noted that the feature has been officially launched, but the rollout will start soon. You'll have to wait longer if you can't see the HD quality option. Android and iPhone users should get an HD quality photo sharing feature soon. Once the feature update is released, users will need to head over to the Play Store and update the messaging app. The company has said that "HD Photos" will be released "globally in the coming weeks."

So, with the launch of this new feature, WhatsApp users will have two photo-sharing options: standard and HD quality. Announcing the feature's launch, WhatsApp stated, "To ensure sharing photos over WhatsApp remains fast and reliable, Standard Quality will continue to be the default option photos are sent in."

Let's look at how to send HD photos on WhatsApp:

– Once the feature is released, update the WhatsApp app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

– Open the WhatsApp app and chat with the one you want to share HD photos with.

– Click on the attachment option, and you will find two options: standard and HD photos.

– To send photos in HD quality, click on the second option: HD quality (2000x3000)

– Click send, and your contact will receive HD quality photo.