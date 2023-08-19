Live
- TS EAMCET 2023 Special Phase Counselling Dates Revised, Registration Begins At tseamcet.nic.in
- ‘Gandarabai’ song from ‘Skanda’: A thumping mass number
- Delta farmers worried as water level in Mettur dam drops
- World Photography Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings to Share!
- Rahul rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words
- International Bow Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know
- Vallabhaneni Vamsi escapes major accident after vehicles in convoy collide at Suryapet
- Telangana High Court urged for direction to Bodhan police to permit rally on UCC
- V Hanumantha pitches for more seats to BCs in Reddy dominating Congress
- YS Jagan responds over deportation of Telugu students from USA, asks CMO to gather information
Just In
How to send HD photos on WhatsApp
WhatsApp has released a new feature that allows users to send HD photos to their contacts. Users can update the app and choose between standard and HD quality when sending photos.
This year, the WhatsApp instant messaging platform launched many new features. The last one is the HD photos function. As the name suggests, with the launch of the new feature, WhatsApp users can send HD photos to their contacts, which was one of the most anticipated features. Until now, WhatsApp used to compress photos sent through the messaging platform, but with the launch of the new feature, users can share photos in HD quality.
It should be noted that the feature has been officially launched, but the rollout will start soon. You'll have to wait longer if you can't see the HD quality option. Android and iPhone users should get an HD quality photo sharing feature soon. Once the feature update is released, users will need to head over to the Play Store and update the messaging app. The company has said that "HD Photos" will be released "globally in the coming weeks."
So, with the launch of this new feature, WhatsApp users will have two photo-sharing options: standard and HD quality. Announcing the feature's launch, WhatsApp stated, "To ensure sharing photos over WhatsApp remains fast and reliable, Standard Quality will continue to be the default option photos are sent in."
Let's look at how to send HD photos on WhatsApp:
– Once the feature is released, update the WhatsApp app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
– Open the WhatsApp app and chat with the one you want to share HD photos with.
– Click on the attachment option, and you will find two options: standard and HD photos.
– To send photos in HD quality, click on the second option: HD quality (2000x3000)
– Click send, and your contact will receive HD quality photo.