How to stay safe from WhatsApp missed call scam

The recent WhatsApp missed call scams surge has become a major cyber threat in India. For an average Indian, a missed call from an international number can pique their curiosity enough to prompt them to call back or send a text. This is when scammers start talking scripts to trick users with fake stories. These stories are often fake job offers and work-at-home opportunities. The main goal of these scammers is to trick and manipulate victims into sharing their confidential information. After obtaining the information, they sell it to third parties or use it for defrauding purposes.

To avoid falling for such scams, users can employ the following mitigation strategies:

Ignore calls from unknown numbers: If you get a missed call from an unknown number, don't call them back. Scammers often use this trick to get people to call them, so they can trick them into giving out personal information or money.

Don't click on links in messages from unknown senders: Scammers often send messages with links that lead to malicious websites. If you click on a link from an unknown sender, you could infect your computer with malware or be taken to a website that tries to steal your personal information.

Don't fall for offers that seem too good to be true: Scammers often use offers that seem too good to attract people. It probably is if you receive an offer that seems too good to be true.

Multi-factor authentication: Enabling multi-factor authentication in WhatsApp adds security and privacy to account access. For apps that support multi-factor authentication, always enable it to ensure the highest degree of security.

Report: Users should ignore, block, and report these calls from suspicious numbers and inform the cybersecurity department about the same.

Use up-to-date Software: Software updates include security patches that can help you protect your computer from malware. Make sure you install software updates as soon as they are available.

Use a security solution: A solution can help protect your computer from malware and other threats. Many different security solutions are available, so you can choose one that fits your budget and needs. Stay Alert: Users should strive to stay informed about the latest scams being promoted on social media and communication apps. Being aware of such scams can prevent you from falling prey to the attacker's techniques.

Following these tips, users can help protect themselves from WhatsApp missed call scams.

Here are some additional tips:-

Be aware of the latest scams: Scammers are always coming up with new ways to trick people. Stay informed about the latest scams so you can spot them and avoid them.

Report scams: If you receive a scam, report it to the appropriate authorities. This will help to stop scammers from targeting other people.

Talk to your friends and family about scams: The more people are aware of them, the less possibility they are to fall victim to them. Share this information with your family and friends so they can stay safe too.

To protect yourself from such scams, it is important to be vigilant and take precautions. Users must refrain from sharing confidential information over the phone. Please verify the caller's identity before sharing any information; for sensitive accounts, it is recommended to use two-factor authentication. By following these tips, you can help protect yourself and your loved ones from WhatsApp missed call scams.