How to stop WhatsApp spam calls from international numbers

Scammers are using these messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to trick users out of their hard-earned money. This time, scammers are using a new way to trick users. They are calling and texting from international numbers and offering part-time jobs to users. Indians are an easy target when it comes to part-time jobs. Through this tactic, scammers cheat users and steal lakhs.

Now these calls have become very common in recent weeks. Several Indians on Twitter and other social media platforms get unsolicited calls and WhatsApp messages from international numbers. These calls and messages are often from unknown numbers and can be a source of confusion and frustration for users. So if you are constantly receiving such calls as well, here are five things you should do immediately if you receive such calls and messages:

Avoid answering the call: If you receive a call from an international number you do not recognize, it is best to avoid answering it. Answering the call may put you at risk of being a victim of scams or fraud.

Refrain from responding to monetary benefits messages: If you receive a message from an international number that offers financial benefits, such as a prize or a lottery, it is probably a scam. So do not reply to these messages; report them to WhatsApp if necessary.

Block the number: If you receive several calls from the same international number, it is good to block the number. You can do this by tapping on the number in your call log and selecting the option to block the number.

Report the number: If you think the international number is linked with fraud, spam, or other malicious activity, you can report the specific number to WhatsApp. To do this, tap the number in your call log and select the report the number option.

Enable two-factor authentication: Enable two-factor authentication to protect your WhatsApp account from unauthorized access. This will need a verification code to be entered in addition to your password while logging into your account.

In general, it is crucial to be vigilant while using WhatsApp and other messaging platforms, especially while taking calls and messages from unknown international numbers. These tips can safeguard you from fraud, scams, and other malicious activity.