Humane Trims 4% of its Workforce Ahead of AI Pin Launch

Humane, the five-year-old startup, has reportedly laid off 4% of its employees, amounting to 10 individuals, as a cost-cutting measure before the imminent launch of its AI Pin. The move was described as part of an organizational restructuring to adapt to the company's evolving goals and growth.

Humane, backed by over $200 million in funding from notable Silicon Valley figures, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is gearing up to ship its first device in March. The AI Pin, priced at $699, has generated substantial anticipation, positioning itself as a smartphone replacement.

CEO Bethany Bongiorno, who co-founded Humane with Imran Chaudhri in 2019, framed the workforce adjustments as a broader strategic move in a LinkedIn post. She mentioned the transition of founding CTO Patrick Gates to an advisor role and highlighted promotions in key areas as part of the organizational refresh.

While Bongiorno characterized the changes as a proactive and prudent measure, there seems to be a discrepancy in communication, with sources indicating that affected individuals were informed of the cuts verbally and in writing. As Humane readies itself for the launch of the AI Pin, these organizational shifts are positioned as essential steps for the company's growth in its next phase.