Inbase Introduces ‘Urban Lite X’ - Trendy New Wearable for Fitness Enthusiasts

India's leading gadget and accessories brand Inbase announces the launch of its trendy new smartwatch 'Urban Lite X' — a fitness and style companion that ensures you live a healthy and active lifestyle. The Inbase Urban Lite X is a contemporary wearable that features some of the best technologies in health and activity monitoring while being an instant assistant to your smartphone. It features a large display and a huge battery life amongst a plethora of sensors that help monitor your health and encourages fitness.

The Urban Lite X sports a large, crisp, and sharp 1.6" square display and is encased in a premium and luxurious hybrid casing that's made using Aluminum and Polycarbonate. The wearable is extremely lightweight and slim and comes with skin-friendly and sweat-resistant silicone straps with five trendy colour options (Jet Black, Crimson Red, Silver Blue, Silver Green, and Silver Pink) to go with your daily outfit or party wear.

The IP68 water- and dust-resistant features are some powerful and futuristic technologies that make up the entire package. The Urban Lite X is built around a powerful Realtek chipset with Bluetooth V5.0 that offers superior connectivity over a longer range while providing efficient power management to ensure longer battery life. When paired with your smartphone, it instantly assists you with notifications and calls, and can also be used to control your smartphone's camera, volume, and a lot more.

The smartwatch is your best health and fitness partner. A plethora of sensors helps to keep a focus on your health, while multiple sports modes ensure you have an active and fit life. Intelligent health sensors continuously keep track of your Blood Oxygen, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Steps and Sleep so you can be aware of your vitals, while Sedentary Alerts ensure you get the required activity while at work. A Guided Breathing mode also helps reduce your stress levels.

While health and activity are its main roles, the Urban Lite X also brings you versatility with style. Choose from a range of watch faces that suit your mood or outfit for the day, or simply place your favourite picture as the watch face. Mix it with some of the colourful silicone straps and spice up your style and personality. Lastly, the Inbase Urban Lite X has a long-lasting rechargeable battery that keeps the wearable powered for 15 days on a single charge while offering a 60-day standby time when not in use.

Pricing and Availability:

The Inbase Urban Lite X will be available on the urban official website gourban.in and leading retail stores at a starting range of INR 2,299.00 along with a 12 months standard warranty.