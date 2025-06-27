Inbase Launches Torque Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 8W Sound, LED Lights & IPX6 Protection at an Affordable Price Range

New Delhi, 27th June 2025: Inbase Technologies, one of the leading brands in mobile accessories, has announced the launch of its latest portable Bluetooth speaker – Torque. Compact, powerful & versatile, this lightweight speaker delivers crystal clear deep bass sound through its 8W high-performing drivers and offers up to 7 hours of non-stop playtime. It features built-in LED Sense Lights that’s in sync with the beat of the music, providing an immersive experience. The wireless bluetooth speaker also comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. It also supports Type-C fast charging and is rated IPX6 water resistance, while its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) function lets the user link two speakers for instant stereo sound. Priced at just Rs. 899/-, the speaker is available on Amazon, Flipkart & brand website. Inbase Torque will be available in all major offline retail stores from 30th June 2025.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Nitesh Kumbhat, Co-Founder of Inbase Technologies said, “Indian consumers deserve a speaker that’s portable, versatile and has exceptional sound output. We have designed this speaker to be the most versatile multi-purpose companion for audiophiles. It is great for small parties, meetings and more – whether you are travelling or at home. This launch not only strengthens our lifestyle audio-lineup but also positions Inbase to capture the affordable segment of the portable speaker market.”

Specifications and Features

8W Punchy Deep Bass Sound: Delivers crisp, rich, and punchy audio—perfect for home, travel, or spontaneous jam sessions.

Multi-color LED Mood Light: Built-in Sense Light pulses with every beat, creating a mini light show that enhances the listening vibe.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Mode: Inbase Torque comes equipped with TWS functionality, allowing users to pair two speakers wirelessly for a seamless, stereo-like surround sound experience.

IPX6 Water Resistance: Rugged enough to handle showers, pool parties, or beach days without worry.

7-Hour Playtime: Long-lasting battery ensures uninterrupted music from morning workouts to midnight hangouts.

Type-C Fast Charging: Modern and convenient charging support for on-the-go lifestyles.

Bluetooth 5.3: Offers smooth and stable connectivity across smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Built-in Microphone: Take calls, record voice notes, or chat hands-free without needing to reach for your phone.

Travel-Ready Design With Loop: Comes with a carabiner and strap, making it easy to clip and carry anywhere.

Price and Availability

Inbase Torque is available at a limited time introductory price of Rs. 899/-. Customers can buy it from www.inbasetech.in, popular online shopping platforms, and all major offline retailers. With its premium features and accessible pricing, Inbase Torque redefines the portable wireless speaker experience for Indian consumers.