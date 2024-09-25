Live
- Syrian air defences intercept 'targets' over Mediterranean
- Posing as innocent even after court verdict is height of hypocrisy; K’taka BJP chief to CM
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
Just In
Indian Government Warns Microsoft Edge Users: Update to Stay Secure
Indian government urges Microsoft Edge users to update immediately to protect against remote attacks, spoofing, and memory corruption risks.
The Indian government has warned Microsoft Edge users, particularly those using versions before 129.0.2792.52. While Microsoft Edge is a popular browser, with a large global user base, outdated versions are now a security risk. Users who haven’t updated their browsers are vulnerable to serious threats, including remote code execution, user interface spoofing, and memory corruption.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlighted multiple vulnerabilities found in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based). These flaws result from issues in UI, Autofill, V8, and Omnibox features, along with problems in download security and improper data validation. Hackers could exploit these vulnerabilities by luring users to malicious websites and triggering harmful attacks on the system.
To avoid these risks, users are urged to update their browsers immediately. Installing the latest security patches released by Microsoft is the safest way to protect sensitive data and avoid potential threats.