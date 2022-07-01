Instagram now allow iOS users to delete their account from the app

Instagram will finally allow users to delete their account directly from the mobile app now. No, this option was not available to users before. But to comply with the latest Apple App Store guidelines, Instagram has now made it available for users to delete an Instagram account directly from the app. Apple's updated App Store Review Guidelines have made it mandatory that all apps that offer in-app account creation also include the option to delete the account from the app. Until now, Instagram forced users to go through a lengthy process to delete an account.



"We want to give people more ways to control their experience and time spent on Instagram. We've rolled out the option to delete your account in Settings on iOS, and you'll still have the option to temporarily disable your account before choosing to delete it." a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

To delete your Instagram account, you need to access your Instagram through a web browser on a mobile desktop. Interestingly, the option was not available within the app. However, Instagram said it is now rolling out the option within its iOS app. Previously, you could only deactivate your account from the app. This more or less makes you invisible on the app, but your data remains on Instagram's servers. So when users don't find an option to delete their account, they just deactivate their accounts without realizing that their data will be stored on Instagram's servers even if they don't use the app.

Updated Apple App Store guidelines require all apps to allow users to initiate account deletion within the app. Apple, on its support page, stated that when an account is deleted from the app, it deletes the account from the developer's records and any data associated with the account that the developer is not legally required to maintain. When apps give users this option, they give them more control over the personal data they've shared.

"If you're updating an app or submitting a new app with account creation, please read the guidance below to prevent delays in review," says Apple. The Cupertino giant has also pushed apps to make the account deletion process easier to find in the app. It must be present in the app's account settings.