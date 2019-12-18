Trending :
Instagram Update: New Layout Format for Stories

Highlights

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, in a tweet, announced the new feature called Layout for Instagram Stories.

Rumours suggest Instagram is working on a new layout format for Stories. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has officially announced today about the feature's rollout.

Mosseri in a tweet announced about the new feature called Layout for Instagram Stories, which will allow the users to post many images in a grid format in the story. To announce the feature, Mosseri shared a four grid layout story.

Mosseri's tweet image also confirms that we can also use filters on the images clicked for the layout feature.

Instagram's other tweet shows that we will have multiple choices of layouts to select from. From two grid image layout to up to six image grid layout. Which means that, with layout, we will be able to post up to six images in a story in a grid layout format.

For the layout feature, we can add images from our camera roll or gallery or the Instagram camera also can be used to click a new image for each grid.

Until now, users were able to post multiple images in a single story only by using third-party apps.

The feature is already rolling out, and by the end of this week latest, it should be available to all users.

