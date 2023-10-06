Instagram working on multiple audience lists for Stories

New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram has started testing the ability to share Stories to multiple audience lists.

"Today, we started testing the ability to share your stories to multiple audience lists. This allows you to share stories to smaller groups and gives you more control over who can see your stories," Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on his broadcast channel.

"As someone who uses Close Friends often, I'm pretty excited about being able to create additional lists for the people in my life," he added.

With this feature, users will be able to share their stories with close groups. This feature will enable users to create custom lists for different groups, like close friends, family, and colleagues, to selectively share personal or sensitive content.

According to the Instagram support page, the multiple audience lists feature is "only available in select locations".

Moreover, users will be able to share a Story with multiple lists at the same time.

While creating a story, a shortcut button at the bottom of the screen will allow them to easily select the most recently used list.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing a feature that will allow users to share feed posts just with their 'Close Friends' group.

Digital media marketing instructor Lia Haberman posted a screenshot of the new feature on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Coming to Instagram Close Friends feed post. It's been spotted by someone posting in the UK. This would be one way to get people off Stories and out of DMs -- create a Close Friends feed experience."

According to TechCrunch, the company is testing this feature in a few countries, but which ones are not known yet.