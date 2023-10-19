Live
- Konda Surekha suffers minor injuries during Congress bike rally in Bhupalpally
- Candidate’s profile: Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri
- Australian unemployment falls to 3.6%
- I follow forget and forgive, want to leave CM's post, but it's not leaving me: Gehlot
- Rosneft CEO speaks at opening of Fifth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing
- Google partners FACE to combat predatory digital lending apps in India
- Bengal pollution board relaxes decibel limit for firecrackers
- Men's ODI WC: Batting well in middle-overs important for making big scores, says Shubman Gill
- Coal Ministry achieves 500 mn tonnes transportation in first half of 2023-24
- Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread
Just In
Instagram's buzzing: When's Campus Beats season 2 coming on Amazon miniTV?
Mumbai, October 18, 2023: Amazon miniTV's hit dance drama, 'Campus Beats,' stole the limelight in its first season, winning over the hearts of...
Mumbai, October 18, 2023: Amazon miniTV's hit dance drama, 'Campus Beats,' stole the limelight in its first season, winning over the hearts of millions. The season's storyline left fans in awe, and since then, they've been counting the days until the next season hits their screens.
Some passionate fans took to social media, showing their excitement with the trending hashtag #CampusBeats2ReleaseKaro while some were seen chasing the show’s protagonist Shantanu Maheshwari to have an answer to their question. The videos of fans standing near his house or car were all over the internet in no time.
And which is when Amazon miniTV released the much anticipated trailer of ‘Campus Beats’ season 2, leveling up the excitement of their viewers. This made the internet spur with excitement and curiosity, with fans expressing their eagerness for the show launch.