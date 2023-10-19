Instagram's buzzing: When's Campus Beats season 2 coming on Amazon miniTV?

Mumbai, October 18, 2023: Amazon miniTV's hit dance drama, 'Campus Beats,' stole the limelight in its first season, winning over the hearts of millions. The season's storyline left fans in awe, and since then, they've been counting the days until the next season hits their screens.

















Some passionate fans took to social media, showing their excitement with the trending hashtag #CampusBeats2ReleaseKaro while some were seen chasing the show’s protagonist Shantanu Maheshwari to have an answer to their question. The videos of fans standing near his house or car were all over the internet in no time.



And which is when Amazon miniTV released the much anticipated trailer of ‘Campus Beats’ season 2, leveling up the excitement of their viewers. This made the internet spur with excitement and curiosity, with fans expressing their eagerness for the show launch.















