International Women's Day: Make the special women in your life feel extra special with these 5 tech gadgets

Tech gadgets are one of those gifting categories where spending a little money is worthwhile. Apart from clothing and food, gadgets have the power to attract a greater variety of people, regardless of their age or gender. This International Women's Day, take a break from the traditional bouquet of flowers and give the extraordinary women in your life some exceptional tech gadgets.

PLAYFIT Dial smartwatch





PLAYFIT DIAL has a composite metal design purposefully made lightweight to make it easier for wrist-wear. The smartwatch embodies a 1.75 inches square multi-point touch dial, an IPS display that provides an all-angle view even in direct sunlight and a toughened glass that provides adequate strength to withstand daily wear.



With an IP67 rating, PLAYFIT DIAL is resistant to dust, sweat, and light rain. Use it while jogging in the drizzle or sweating profusely in the gym, PLAYFIT Dial won't leave your side. One can also operate it for step tracking, sleep monitoring, checking heart rate or the now vital, SPO2, Blood oxygen levels. It is designed for being powered on for up to 5-days on a full charge. However, the battery life extends up to 15-days with moderate calling and internet usage.

The super-fast magnetic charger charges the smartwatch in less than 120 minutes. PLAYFIT even tracks the weather of the local city and comes with multiple watch faces, giving the smartwatch a brand-new look every day.

Price: ₹3,999

Mi WiFi Smart Speaker







The Mi Smart Speaker proved to be more than capable of handling the smart speakers' job. With its two far-field mics, the speaker accurately catches voice inputs. Additionally, on the back of savvy features like Google Assistant, it is relatively fast and accurate at responding to them. Moreover, with its loud and surprisingly crisp sound, the Mi Smart Speaker stands out as a standalone speaker as well.



At present, the speaker is being sold at a highly competitive price range in the market that undercuts the competition by a good margin. In a nutshell, the Mi Smart Speaker is nothing short of an innovative invention that is carefully tailored to cater to the modern-age generation's needs.

Price: ₹3,999

Zebronics Zeb IR Blaster Smart WiFi





The Zebronics Zeb IR Blaster Smart WiFi comes with Zeb-IR Blaster smart WiFi universal remote and a built-in Alexa. It is also integrated with cutting-edge voice control devices with built-in assistants. Moreover, it controls users' gadgets and gizmos with 360-degree coverage. It acts as one universal remote to all IR gadgets and appliances. Users can control it through the Zeb Home App available for both iOS and Android users.



Price: ₹1,999

OnePlus Band





The OnePlus Band is an affordable fitness tracker that helps consumers keep track of their workouts, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and notifications. It comes in a single model — W101N — with a removable strap design. The dimensions are at par with other fitness trackers on the market, measuring 40.4 x 17.6 x 11.95mm for the fitness tracker and the strap taking the width up to 21mm. It offers two colour options — Navy and Tangerine Grey. The tracker and the band are fully water-resistant, with an IP68 rating that allows you to use the band even underwater.



The OnePlus Band has a 1.1-inch, 126x294 pixel AMOLED touchscreen. In terms of image quality, the display has vivid, oversaturated colours and intense blacks, thanks to its self-emitting pixels. The app and overall software experience on the OnePlus Band are also exceptional and will improve with future updates.

Price: ₹2,799

PLAYGO Dualpods earphones





Integrated with DUAL drivers (two drivers in every pod despite small ear designs), the PLAYGO DUALPODS provide an immersive audio listening experience. The drivers are embedded with Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) sound drivers to give users reverb and thump coupled with high sensitivity while listening to music or high-bass audio. Additionally, with an in-ear design that plugs itself to the ear, the PLAYGO DUALPODS do an excellent job at environment Noise reduction owing to the multiple mic design, ensuring a seamless audio conversation in addition to an immersive audio experience. It is staggeringly stunning and extremely stylish for young folks.



Price: ₹1,999