iOS 18.2 with Apple AI Features May Arrive on iPhone 16 in Early December

A new report hints that iOS 18.2, packed with anticipated Apple intelligence features, could be released as early as December 9. According to MacRumors, the update is expected across all iOS 18-compatible devices, although advanced AI features will be limited to specific models.

This potential release date was indirectly hinted at by British carrier EE, which informed customers that its "Wi-Fi calling on other supported iCloud-connected devices" feature will be discontinued on December 9. This feature has allowed users to make Wi-Fi calls on devices like Macs without needing an iPhone nearby. The second developer beta of iOS 18.2 shows updated carrier settings for EE, removing the option for "Add Wi-Fi Calling for Other Devices" in Settings. Given the timing, MacRumors speculates this could coincide with the iOS 18.2 release, though it's not confirmed.

Apple announced iOS 18.2's arrival in December, promising major AI-driven features to selected iPhone models, including the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro. New tools like "Image Playground," "Image Wand," and ChatGPT integration are among the highlights.

However, not all iOS 18 devices will support these AI features. Older models—including the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2 and 3, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and the standard iPhone 15—will not receive the Apple Intelligence updates.

This update aligns with Apple's ongoing focus on AI integration, offering innovative tools for enhanced user experience. For iPhone 16 users, the December release promises an upgraded experience with advanced Apple intelligence features, possibly marking a new era of smart capabilities in iOS.



