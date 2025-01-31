iOS 18.4 to Enhance Siri with New Features and Personalization

Apple is set to enhance its Siri digital assistant with the release of iOS 18.4, bringing several advanced features powered by Apple Intelligence. Users can expect major improvements, including on-screen awareness, the ability to carry out tasks within apps without opening them, and more personalized responses from Siri.

One of the key updates expected in iOS 18.4 is the introduction of on-screen awareness, a feature that allows Siri to recognize the content displayed on the iPhone screen. This development will enable the assistant to perform actions based on what it "sees." For instance, if a contact sends an address via Messages, users will be able to ask Siri to add it to their contacts directly, without needing to manually input the details.

In addition to this, iOS 18.4 is set to bring in-app functionality enhancements, utilizing a new platform called App Intents. With this upgrade, Siri will be able to complete tasks across different apps without the need to open them. For example, users could instruct Siri to find a photo, edit it, and save it in a specific folder within the Files app, all while staying within the voice assistant's interface.

Another significant addition in iOS 18.4 will be Siri's increased personalization. The assistant will use access to personal data to better tailor its responses and actions, making interactions more efficient and relevant to individual preferences. This enhancement will be part of the broader push for Siri to become smarter and more context-aware, offering users a more intuitive and hands-off experience.

Moreover, iOS 18.4 will introduce Priority Notifications, an Apple Intelligence feature that will allow the system to analyze incoming notifications and messages, determining their relevance. Important updates will be placed at the top of the notification list, much like the priority feature in Apple's Mail app. This system will leverage natural language understanding to assess and prioritize notifications, ensuring users don’t miss critical information.

Apple is also focusing on expanding the capabilities of its image-generation tool within the Apple Intelligence ecosystem. The Image Playground feature will see the addition of new styles, including a "Sketch" option, which will give users more creative flexibility when generating images using Siri.

Language support will be another focal point for the upcoming update. Apple has confirmed that it will be adding new language options to Apple Intelligence, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese. Additionally, the company will be introducing localized versions of English for regions such as Singapore and India, further broadening the accessibility of its AI-powered features.