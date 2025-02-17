Live
iOS 18.4 to Launch in April, But Siri 2.0 Update May Face Delays
iOS 18.4 is set to launch in April, but the highly anticipated Siri 2.0 update may face delays due to technical issues. Apple Intelligence features for Siri might not roll out as expected
Apple is expected to release the iOS 18.4 beta this week for developers. This upcoming update is expected to be one of the most significant updates from Apple due to the major overhaul of Apple Intelligence for Siri. While we wait for the official release to know what the new Siri 2.0 will look like, a new report has suggested that Apple might delay Siri updates. This may come as a big surprise to iPhone users as they have been waiting for more advanced AI features, and the company has already delayed crucial features for about a year. While we wait for the iOS 18.4 update, we need to learn what recent reports say about Siri 2.0.
Apple Intelligence Update for Siri 2.0 in iOS 18.4
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple might delay the Apple Intelligence update for Siri 2.0 as the company has encountered engineering issues and bugs related to the software. While the iOS 18.4 beta may be released this week, the Siri update may take a while until Apple fixes all the issues. However, Apple has made some crucial promises to iPhone users as it will release Apple Intelligence in new languages in April, highlighting the official release schedule for the iOS 18.4 update. Therefore, the company has very little time to work on a smarter Siri to release it on time.
While we are all talking about Siri 2.0, what exactly is the new Apple Intelligence feature for iPhone virtual assistants? At WWDC 2024, Apple introduced three advanced Siri features that give it the power to understand personal context, cross-app actions, and screen awareness. So, Siri will not only become smarter, but it will also be able to perform more complex tasks and provide users with accurate answers.
Gurman highlighted that these Siri 2.0 features are not working properly and encounter several issues that may cause some delays. Regarding the iOS 18.4 update, the update may roll out as scheduled, but it may not include the smarter Siri feature.