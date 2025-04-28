iOS 18.5 Beta 2 Rolls Out: What It Means for iPhone 16 Users

Apple is inching closer to wrapping up its iOS 18.5 beta phase as it prepares for the much-anticipated iOS 19 release later this year. The iOS 18.5 beta has now entered its second phase, signalling that the final version for the public isn't far off. Earlier this month, we explored the features in the iOS 18.5 beta 1 update, and now, with beta 2 out, it feels like the stage is being set for a big reveal at the WWDC 2025 keynote in June.

iOS 18.5 Beta 2 Update: What’s New?

The first beta of iOS 18.5 introduced a few notable tweaks, including the option to customise the Apple Mail app by hiding profile photos of contacts via Settings. It also gave a cleaner look to the AppleCare and Warranty section with an updated banner design.

So, what’s new with beta 2? At this stage, not many flashy features. The update mainly focuses on improving system stability and performance, which is crucial for delivering a smoother user experience. If you were hoping for a fresh batch of AI-driven features, you’ll likely need to wait until iOS 19 arrives later this year.

It's not surprising that Apple is holding back on introducing major new features with iOS 18.5. The company appears to be sticking to its schedule, keeping things stable before focusing on iOS 19. The developer beta for iOS 19 is expected to roll out soon after the WWDC event.

Reports suggest that iOS 19 could bring a significant visual overhaul, including redesigned app icons and customisation options. There’s also speculation about new Android-inspired features making their way to iPhones, along with tighter integration between iOS, iPadOS, and possibly macOS as well.