iOS 19 May Let Apple Devices Share Public Wi-Fi Logins Automatically

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 at the upcoming Worldwide DevelopersConference (WWDC) 2025, and one feature in particular may offer a big boost toconvenience: automatic Wi-Fi credential syncing across Apple devices.

As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest PowerOn newsletter, Apple is developing a system that will let users connect topublic Wi-Fi on one Apple device—like an iPhone—and have that informationautomatically shared with their iPad or Mac. The change is being described as a“much requested” time-saving upgrade.

Currently, connecting to public Wi-Fi at locations likehotels, gyms, or offices often requires users to log in via a web form on eachof their devices. This manual repetition can be tedious, especially whenswitching between multiple Apple products. Under the new system, users may onlyneed to input login credentials once, with the network settings seamlesslypropagated to all logged-in Apple devices using the same Apple ID.

This Wi-Fi sync functionality is one of severalquality-of-life enhancements rumoured to be part of iOS 19. While Apple has notofficially confirmed the details, expectations for the next version of theiPhone operating system are already building.

Beyond Wi-Fi syncing, iOS 19 is also rumoured to include arefreshed design with "glassy" UI elements that mirror the sleekinterface of the Apple Vision Pro. There is also growing speculation arounddeeper integration of Apple Intelligence, the company’s suite of AI-poweredtools, into various system apps and services.

For iPad users, Apple is reportedly working on an upgradedoperating system that would further enhance productivity features, potentiallybridging the gap between the iPad and Mac ecosystems.

These announcements are expected to take centre stage atWWDC 2025, which will kick off with a keynote on June 9. The five-day eventwill offer software previews and developer insights, with a spotlight onupdates to iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and more.

As anticipation grows, Apple users are hopeful that iOS 19will not only bring powerful new features but also improve the day-to-dayusability of their devices—starting with something as simple, yet impactful, assyncing Wi-Fi credentials across the ecosystem.