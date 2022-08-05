iPhone 14 may cost the same as iPhone 13 launch price in India

It seems that Apple plans to offer the iPhone 14 series at a similar price as the iPhone 13. The latest report suggests that the starting price of the next iPhone 14 model can be around Rs 80,000. And this time, there will be no mini version. Instead, Apple is said to introduce a new Max variant, which could sit between the standard model and the iPhone 14 Pro.



As per a post by user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, Apple does not plan to increase the price of its iPhone 14 series to attract more customers and make more sales despite high inflation and chain restrictions. The post, MacRumors first spotted, claims the decision was made by "top executives" at Apple due to a stagnant global smartphone market and declining demand.

The iPhone 14 costs $799 in the US, i.e. approximately Rs 63,200 in India when converted. But the device likely won't cost that cheap in India, as GST charges and import duties, among other things, apply. Also, Apple usually sets $1 as Rs 100. But since the price in the US is similar to last year's iPhone 13 series, the same is likely to happen in the Indian market as well. The iPhone 13 was launched for Rs 79,990, and the iPhone 14 could also be on sale at the same price.

But Apple has yet to reveal the official price and other details of the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to happen next month. The company is expected to announce the new set of iPhones on September 13. After the launch, Apple is likely to cut the price of the iPhone 13 series, similar to what ensued with the iPhone 12 series in 2021.

As for the specifications, many features have already been leaked online ahead of the rumoured launch event, which will happen in September 2022. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max draw power from last year's A15 chipset, while the Pro models may include the new A16 SoC under the hood. The non-Pro models are designed to offer the same dual rear camera setup we saw in the 2021 variants, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the new 48-inch triple rear camera setup megapixels.



