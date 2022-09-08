iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max launches in India: Specifications, price, and more

The iPhone 14 Pro models bring some of the most significant updates. The iPhone 14 Pro model not only offers improved specifications than the iPhone 13 Pro but also comes with a new design. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with a pill-shaped notch design, which Apple calls "Dynamic Island." In India, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 129,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 139,900.



From a 48-megapixel primary camera to Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip and satellite connectivity, the recently released iPhone 14 Pro models offer significant improvements over their predecessors. Let's take a quick look at the specifications of these two iPhone 14 Pro models and their prices.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specifications

-Design: Apple has finally ditched the wide notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 14 and Plus model still comes with the iPhone 13 as a wide notch. Up front, the Pro models come with a "dynamic island" notch or pill-shaped notch design. However, the design of the rear panel remains the same as that of the iPhone 13 Pro series with a triple camera system, but this time with high-end sensors.

-Display: The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a larger 6.7-inch screen with a tablet-shaped notch design that supports a maximum brightness of 1600 nits 2000 nits, Dolby Vision and HDR10. The Pro models also offer Always On Display, the same ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate as last year, and a wide colour gamut.

-Processor: Pro models are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset that uses a 4nm manufacturing process and a 6-core CPU, which Apple says consumes 20 per cent less power.

-Cameras: The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, which is seen for the first time in an iPhone. There's a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens for enlarged photos. Apple claims that the 48-megapixel primary camera will capture 12-megapixel grouped photos to help take better low-light shots. For selfies and video calls, iPhones offer a 12-megapixel front camera.

-Battery: Apple has confirmed that iPhone 14 Pro models can easily last a full day with a single charge. The company also claims that the iPhone models offer better battery performance than their predecessors.

-Software: The latest iPhone 14 series runs on the newest iOS 16 software.

-Variants: Both models come in four variants including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price and availability

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro starts for Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB version. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models are priced at Rs 139,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 179,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from Rs 1,39,900 for the base 128GB variant. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models are priced at Rs 1,49,900, 1,69,900 and Rs 1,89,900, respectively.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting September 9 in India. As for availability, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will go on sale from September 13 in the Apple store and authorized stores.