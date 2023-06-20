iPhone 15 Features: Dynamic Island, 48MP camera and more

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15 series, its next generation of smartphones, in September of this year. Apple's next event is likely to showcase four variations: iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.



According to a report by media publication India Today, the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant are expected to receive three significant upgrades compared to their predecessors. Here is a summary of the current knowledge on these devices.

Dynamic island and back panel

According to the media publication's reports, there are rumour that the standard models of the iPhone 15 series will incorporate Apple's new Dynamic Island feature, which could feature a punch-hole display design. However, there has been no official confirmation about it. Currently, the hole-punch design is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, but there is speculation that this could change with the release of the iPhone 15 series, as this rumour has been circulating for some time. Introducing this design would help Apple differentiate new models from old ones, as the company has faced criticism in the past for sticking to the same design for regular models over the years.

Additionally, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could have a frosted glass back with a matte finish, similar to what was seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

Camera update

Reports suggest that the regular versions of the iPhone 15 series could have 48-megapixel rear cameras, similar to those found on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This would be a significant improvement compared to the 12-megapixel sensors found on current iPhone models.

However, it's important to note that standard models may not include a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR sensor, as these features are expected to be exclusive to higher-end models. On the other hand, the Pro Max model is rumoured to have a more prominent camera module, which could include periscope lenses that allow for 5-6x optical zoom, in addition to other sensors.

USB-Type C

One notable change expected in the 2023 iPhones is reportedly the replacement of Apple’s Lightning port, seen on previous models, with a USB Type-C port.