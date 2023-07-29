iPhone 15 Pro models to be expensive than iPhone 14 Pro series

The iPhone 15 series is still two months from launch, but interesting reports about its expected price, specs, design, and more exist. A report has now hinted that the device will be much more expensive than the iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 15 family, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will likely launch in September. However, a Barclays analyst says this year's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could be more expensive than previous Pro models.

According to the MacRumors report, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to command a higher price than the ongoing iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro may cost around $100 (roughly Rs. 9,000) more than the iPhone 14 Pro, while the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max may increase by $100-$200 (roughly Rs. 17,000) compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to maintain the same price as their predecessors.

In the US, the iPhone 14 Pro launched at $999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, currently the most expensive iPhone model, was priced at $1,099. Based on analyst estimates, the iPhone 15 Pro may start at $1099 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a starting price of $1199 or even $1299. The vanilla iPhone 14 was introduced for $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus started at $899 in the US.

Another analyst, Jeff Pu, previously claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max model would be priced higher than the existing iPhone 14 Pro Max. This increase in cost is likely due to several rumoured hardware upgrades, including a new periscope lens, titanium bezels, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, USB Type-C charging ports, and a new A17 chip. Bionic and increased RAM.

A Bloomberg report also mentioned that the iPhone 15 could command a higher price than current models. Apple is reportedly planning to increase the costs of the 2023 iPhone models to boost revenue. The company aims to produce approximately 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year.