‘Nilave’ promises a soulful musical love drama

The makers of the upcoming musical love drama Nilave have officially announced its theatrical release, setting the stage for a romantic treat this Valentine’s Day. Directed by Sowmith Poladi and Sai K Vennam, the film stars Sowmith Poladi and Shreyasi Sen in the lead roles and is slated to hit cinemas on February 13.

Backed by Raj Allada, Sai Vennam and Giridhar Rao Poladi under the banner POV Arts Production, Nilave has wrapped up its shooting schedule and is currently in the post-production phase. Positioned as a fresh and emotionally rich musical, the film aims to strike a chord with audiences through its heartfelt storytelling and contemporary sensibility.

Touted as one of the biggest musical love dramas in its space, Nilave promises strong performances from its lead pair. In addition, a talented supporting cast featuring Harsha Chemudu, Supriya Aysola, Rupesh Marrapu, Jeevan Kumar, Gururaj, Siddarth Gollapudi, Anala Susmitha and others will be seen in key roles. The makers believe each character has been crafted with individuality, adding depth and variety to the narrative.

Music, a crucial element of the film, has been composed by Kalyan Nayak, while Dilip K Kumar’s cinematography is expected to enhance the film’s emotional and visual appeal. Lyrics by M.V.S. Bharadwaj, with additional contributions from Koti, further strengthen the musical aspect. The editing has been handled by Sathya G, giving the film a crisp and engaging flow.

Production design duties were managed by Katta Siva Rama Krishna and Jiya Ghosh, with Noora Sayyed as additional production designer. Venkat Konakandla and Sanjana Krishna served as co-producers.

With its blend of romance, music and fresh ideas, Nilave is gearing up to create a strong buzz when it arrives in theatres on February 13.