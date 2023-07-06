iPhone 15 Series Leaks: Massive Battery, 256GB Storage, and More

The iPhone 15 series launch is likely less than two months away as Apple usually holds the event in September every year. While the launch event is a few weeks away, the leaks have painted a good picture of what to expect from Apple's next-generation iPhones. The company is expected to announce four models, similar to the previous year. Here is everything you need to know.

Battery

The supposed battery capacity of the iPhone 15 models will witness a noticeable increase over its predecessors. The iPhone 15 is said to feature a 3877mAh battery, surpassing the 3279mAh unit found in the iPhone 14. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is rumoured to have a larger 4912mAh battery, a significant increase in the iPhone's 4325 mAh capacity. 14 more.

On the Pro model front, the report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will house a 3,650mAh battery, marking an upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro's 3,200mAh battery. 4852 mAh battery surpasses the 4323 mAh variant in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Camera

The standard versions are rumoured to have 48-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro series models. This update would significantly improve the 12-megapixel sensors found in previous iPhone models. However, it's important to note that standard models may not include a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner, as these features are expected to be unique to higher-end models. On the other hand, the Pro Max model is anticipated to feature a more prominent camera module, with periscope lenses allowing up to 5-6x optical zoom, along with other accompanying sensors.

Chipset

The iPhone 15 is expected to have Apple's powerful A16 Bionic chipset, the same processor that powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. This follows Apple's trend from the previous year of offering lower-priced models with flagship-level performance. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to feature the company's latest A17 Bionic processor, as these will be Apple's premium offerings for the year.

Display

While the iPhone 15's screen size is expected to stay at 6.1 inches, like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, Apple may introduce a dynamic island notch to the standard model. First seen on iPhone 14 Pro models, this innovative notch design can adapt its shape and size based on notifications. This development allows Apple to incorporate display features such as a 120Hz refresh rate and always-on display, which are already available in various Android counterparts. But nothing is confirmed yet.

Storage

iPhone 15 Pro models are said to be available with a storage option of up to 1TB. An ITHome report claims that next-generation iPhone Pro versions will be sold with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants.

New Port

This is one of the most significant changes to the iPhone so far. The iPhone 15 series is said to come with a USB Type-C port instead of Apple's Lightning port that we've seen on previous models. This will make charging their phones easier because they must carry just one USB-C charger for all their devices.