iPhone 15 Tops the Chart as 2024's Best-Selling Smartphone – Details

The smartphone market in 2024 saw groundbreaking innovations, especially with the rise of AI-powered devices. However, amidst the AI revolution, one smartphone stood out—not for its AI capabilities but for its seamless performance and top-tier camera system. Apple's iPhone 15 claimed the title of the world's best-selling smartphone of 2024, surpassing even newer models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Let's dive into the details of this year's most popular smartphones.

The Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024

As per a report by Canalys, the iPhone 15 arose as the top-selling smartphone globally in 2024, contributing significantly to Apple's 3% share of total smartphone sales. An earlier study by Counterpoint also highlighted similar trends, solidifying Apple's dominance in the market. Alongside the iPhone 15, the iPhone 16 series also secured strong positions, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max ranking second and the iPhone 16 Pro making it to the top 10 list.

Apple continued its winning streak, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max securing third position in global sales. While Apple dominated the rankings, Samsung also made its mark. Some of Samsung's A-series smartphones and the Galaxy S24 Ultra managed to claim a spot on the list, with the S24 Ultra finishing in ninth place.

Market Share and Industry Trends

Apple's success in 2024 translated to an 18% share of the smartphone market, selling approximately 225.9 million iPhones worldwide. Samsung followed with another 18% market share, while Xiaomi secured the third spot with 14%. These three brands emerged as the top OEMs of the year.

Rounding out the top five, TRANSSION and OPPO secured the fourth and fifth positions, showcasing their growing influence in the global smartphone market. This trend highlights the increasing demand for premium smartphones, as high-end models like Apple's iPhones continue to attract customers despite their premium price tags. Interestingly, fewer mid-range Samsung devices cut, indicating a significant shift in consumer preferences toward flagship and high-performance smartphones.