iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Big Upgrades Make the New iPhone Worth the Extra Price

For years, the standard iPhone has lived in the shadow of its Pro siblings, offering reliability and the core iPhone experience at a relatively lower price. It was safe, predictable, and rarely flashy. But Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 17, changes that narrative in a big way.

At the Awe Dropping Apple event on September 9, 2025, Apple shifted focus back to design and hardware, unveiling a refreshed iPhone lineup. The new iPhone Air stole some headlines with its ultra-thin profile and Pro-level hardware, but the regular iPhone 17 quietly emerged as one of the most compelling upgrades in years.

What’s New with the iPhone 17?

At first glance, the iPhone 17 looks nearly identical to the iPhone 16. But inside, it’s a complete overhaul. The most talked-about change is the 120Hz “ProMotion” LTPO display, a feature that finally puts the standard iPhone on par with Android rivals. After years of criticism for sticking to 60Hz, Apple now offers smoother scrolling, always-on functionality, and a larger 6.3-inch screen compared to the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 16. Brightness has also been boosted, with the iPhone 17 reaching up to 3,000 nits, a noticeable jump from 2,000 nits.

Photography is another area where Apple has made a leap. The iPhone 17 features two 48MP rear cameras—wide and ultrawide—replacing the 12MP setup on the iPhone 16. On the front, a new 18MP “centre stage” camera enhances selfies and group shots with AI-powered zoom and auto-framing. With these changes, Apple has also doubled the base storage from 128GB to 256GB, a move clearly aimed at users who take more photos and videos.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 chip, boasting a 40% faster CPU and an 80% faster GPU compared to the iPhone 16’s A16 processor. Apple also introduced simultaneous video recording from the front and back cameras, alongside improved energy efficiency. Battery life now stretches to 30 hours of video playback, a solid jump from the iPhone 16’s 22 hours. Charging speeds have also seen a bump.

Price Comparison: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17

The upgrades do come at a cost. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB variant priced at ₹1,02,900. In contrast, the iPhone 16 (128GB) is available at ₹69,900, and likely cheaper during festive sales.

While the price gap is significant, Apple has softened the blow by doubling storage on the iPhone 17’s entry model. For those planning long-term use, the improved display, cameras, and performance make the iPhone 17 a more future-proof investment.

Final Verdict

The iPhone 16 remains a good option for budget-conscious buyers, especially with discounts. But if you can stretch your budget, the iPhone 17 is the clear winner. It’s not just a safe bet anymore—it’s a well-rounded, powerful smartphone that finally brings the “wow factor” back to the standard iPhone.



