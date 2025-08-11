iPhone 17 Air Leak Reveals Screen Size and Key Details Ahead of Launch

Apple’s next big smartphone lineup is almost here, and a fresh leak has given us a clearer picture of where the new iPhone 17 Air could fit. Expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, the Air model is reportedly set to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, while also taking the crown as Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date.

The latest tip comes from leaker Majin Bu on X, who posted images allegedly showing screen protectors for all four iPhone 17 models. If accurate, the leak reveals that the iPhone 17 Air will sport a 6.6-inch display. This places it right between the 6.3-inch iPhone 17 Pro and the 6.9-inch iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This is a notable shift in Apple’s usual sizing strategy. Traditionally, the standard and Pro models shared the same display dimensions, while the Plus and Pro Max carried the larger screens. However, the iPhone 16 series broke this pattern, with the Pro models getting slightly bigger screens thanks to slimmer bezels.

If these leaked measurements are correct, the iPhone 17 Air will offer a new middle-ground option. It will be smaller than the previous 6.7-inch Plus models but still larger than the regular iPhone 17, which is expected to remain at 6.1 inches. For those who find the Pro Max too big but still want more real estate than the standard iPhone, this could be the sweet spot.

However, the Air model won’t be a full-fledged Pro competitor. Reports suggest it will feature a single rear camera, unlike the triple-lens system found on Pro models. This could influence buyers who place photography at the top of their priorities.

Battery life may also see compromises. Slimmer designs often mean smaller batteries, and early speculation points to the Air potentially having less stamina than other models in the lineup. Interestingly, Apple may counter this by introducing an external battery accessory—a move that could appeal to power users.

Beyond just another model in the lineup, industry chatter hints that the iPhone 17 Air could be part of Apple’s broader hardware ambitions. Insiders believe Apple is working towards a foldable iPhone, and perfecting ultra-thin designs now could be an important stepping stone towards that future.

Apple has yet to confirm any official launch details. But if past patterns hold, we can expect an event announcement later this month, with the official reveal following roughly four weeks later. Until then, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

If the rumours prove true, the iPhone 17 Air could be a refreshing addition for Apple fans—offering a large but manageable display, a sleek lightweight build, and a glimpse into the company’s design evolution, even if it comes with a few trade-offs.