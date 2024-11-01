iPhone 17 Could Feature Apple’s Own Wi-Fi Chips, Aiming for Full Wireless Independence

Apple is reportedly close to using its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, with the iPhone 17 expected to be the first model featuring this transition in the latter half of next year. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently shared on X that Apple’s long-term goal of building in-house wireless chips is nearing fruition, starting with the iPhone 17.

Further reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4, anticipated for release in spring 2025, will debut Apple’s custom 5G modem. However, this budget model will continue to use a third-party Wi-Fi chip from Broadcom. By contrast, the iPhone 17 is expected to integrate both Apple’s modem and Wi-Fi components, representing a comprehensive shift toward independence from Qualcomm.

Apple has aimed to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm’s modems since acquiring Intel’s modem division in 2019. The goal of an entirely in-house modem for iPhones has faced setbacks, initially targeted for the iPhone 15 but later deemed premature.

The next-generation iPhone SE 4 is shaping to offer more than just Apple’s new modem. Rumoured upgrades include an OLED display, Face ID, and Apple Intelligence, potentially at a higher price point. These features would mark a significant update for the SE lineup, positioning it as a powerful and versatile budget option within Apple’s portfolio.