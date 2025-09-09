iPhone 17 Launch Sparks Big Discounts on Older iPhones: Full List of Price Cuts

Apple is set to take center stage today, September 9, with its much-anticipated “Awe Dropping” event, where the iPhone 17 series will finally be unveiled. While the spotlight is firmly on the company’s next-generation devices, for many buyers in India the real excitement lies elsewhere: the steep price cuts on older iPhone models that usually accompany a new launch.

Traditionally, Apple revises its pricing ladder every September after introducing a fresh lineup, making it the perfect moment for bargain hunters to strike. This year, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 are expected to headline the list of models with substantial price drops.

iPhone 16: The Newest to Get Cheaper



Launched at a starting price of ₹79,900, the iPhone 16 is tipped to get a price reduction of around ₹10,000. That could bring the cost of the vanilla variant down to nearly ₹69,000 — a solid entry point for those who want a nearly-new flagship without paying iPhone 17 prices.

This is in line with Apple’s yearly pattern. Just last September, for example, the iPhone 15 saw a similar ₹10,000 price reduction following the iPhone 16’s debut.

iPhone 15: Already Heavily Discounted



If history is any indication, the iPhone 15 is set to become an even sweeter deal after today. The device, originally launched at ₹79,900 in 2023, was officially brought down to ₹69,900 last year. Online platforms, however, are undercutting Apple’s official pricing even further.

On Amazon, the base model is currently available for ₹59,900, with bank offers pulling the effective price closer to ₹50,000. Flipkart has priced it at ₹64,900, with additional savings for HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cardholders. Factor in an exchange bonus of around ₹20,000, and shoppers could potentially walk away with a new iPhone 15 for under ₹40,000 — a steal by flagship standards.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 13: Deeper Cuts Expected



Beyond the iPhone 15 and 16, older models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are also expected to receive aggressive markdowns. Already categorized as “legacy” models, these devices could be pushed into mid-range price brackets, especially as e-commerce giants prepare for Diwali mega-sales. While neither Amazon nor Flipkart has confirmed figures, past trends suggest jaw-dropping offers that could make premium iPhones accessible to a far larger audience.

Which iPhones Are Being Discontinued?



Reports indicate that Apple will retire the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus after the iPhone 17 rollout. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, however, are expected to remain in the official portfolio — albeit at lower prices. This strategic reshuffle helps Apple keep its lineup fresh while maintaining a clear hierarchy of pricing.

As millions await the iPhone 17 reveal, shoppers in India may find their best value not in the newest release, but in the wave of discounts sweeping across Apple’s older lineup. With festive sales around the corner, this could be the perfect time to snag an iPhone at its lowest-ever price.