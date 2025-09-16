iPhone 17 Pre-Orders Outpace iPhone 16 in China, Pro Max Emerges as Top Choice

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has kicked off with a blockbuster opening in China, with pre-orders surpassing last year’s iPhone 16 within minutes of launch. According to the South China Morning Post, sales on JD.com—one of the country’s largest e-commerce platforms—exceeded the entire first-day tally of the iPhone 16 lineup in under a minute.

The surge in demand was so overwhelming that Apple’s official website experienced temporary crashes, while some customers reported payment delays of up to five minutes before their orders were confirmed.

Pro Max Leads the Charge

At the center of this frenzy is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which has quickly cemented its status as the most aspirational model of the series. In Shanghai, all in-store pickup slots were booked within 20 minutes of pre-orders going live. Customers in Guangzhou are already being pushed to delivery dates extending into mid-October, highlighting the unmatched popularity of the flagship device.

The standard iPhone 17 has also registered robust demand. Among the different configurations, the 256GB variant is emerging as a favourite among Chinese buyers, striking a balance between storage and affordability.

Analysts Point to Smart Segmentation

Industry experts say Apple’s early success reflects its ability to spread appeal across multiple models. “Apple has astutely segmented its product line-up, ensuring each model appeals to distinct user needs. Collectively, these devices will drive a robust wave of new purchases for the company,” said Nabila Popal, senior research director at IDC.

This product strategy ensures that while the Pro Max dominates headlines, the base iPhone 17 and other models still drive volume growth across the board.

iPhone Air Missing From Launch

However, one device has been noticeably absent from the initial rush—the iPhone Air, Apple’s ultra-thin, eSIM-only model. The device has yet to launch in China as it awaits regulatory clearance. Local telecom giants, including China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, are ready to support eSIM functionality, but Apple requires final approval before rolling it out.

Analysts Expect Stronger Cycle

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted on X that the iPhone 17 series is off to a stronger start than the iPhone 16. He revealed that Apple planned production for the Pro Max, Pro, and standard iPhone 17 models at roughly 25 percent higher levels than last year. Despite this boost, delivery timelines have only been extended by about a week, which he says is evidence of heightened demand.

Kuo added that while the iPhone Air appears to be generating softer interest compared to the iPhone 16 Plus, Apple has tripled its production plan for the Air this quarter. He suggested that true demand trends will become clearer once sell-through data is available in the coming weeks.

Shipment Outlook

Market research firm TrendForce projects shipments of the iPhone 17 lineup to be about 3.5 percent higher compared to last year’s series. Analysts emphasize that Pro models, particularly the Pro Max, will remain the key drivers of Apple’s sales momentum worldwide.

The early momentum could give Apple a significant boost in its third-quarter earnings. Still, investor attention is already beginning to turn toward Apple’s 2026 product cycle, which is expected to introduce more radical changes to the iPhone family.