iPhone Air 2 Back on Apple’s 2026 Roadmap as iPhone 17e Enters Mass Production

Apple may be recalibrating its iPhone launch strategy once again, with fresh rumours suggesting that the iPhone Air 2 could arrive earlier than previously expected. Contrary to earlier speculation about delays, the next-generation iPhone Air is now tipped to debut in fall 2026, aligning with Apple’s major annual product showcase.

Apple introduced the iPhone Air earlier this year, positioning it as the slimmest iPhone ever built with a bold design language. While the device drew attention for its aesthetics, reports indicated that sales did not fully meet Apple’s expectations. This fuelled speculation that its successor might be delayed to allow Apple more time to refine the product. However, new information points to a different plan.

According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital, Apple is actively developing the iPhone Air 2, and the device could launch during the fall 2026 Apple event. If this timeline holds, the iPhone Air 2 would be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple’s much-anticipated foldable iPhone, marking a significant lineup refresh.

Earlier reports had suggested that Apple might postpone the iPhone Air 2 to spring 2027. That delay was reportedly linked to design revisions, including the possible addition of a dual rear camera system. Such a shift would have placed the Air 2 alongside the iPhone 17e and the standard iPhone 18. The latest rumours, however, indicate that Apple may have resolved those concerns without altering its traditional fall release window.

Beyond camera upgrades, the iPhone Air 2 is also expected to bring pricing changes. The original iPhone Air launched in India at Rs 1,19,900, and its successor is rumoured to debut at a lower price point, potentially making it more appealing to a wider audience. Powering the device is likely to be the yet-to-be-announced A20 Pro chipset, which is also expected to feature in the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Alongside updates on the Air lineup, there is movement in Apple’s more affordable iPhone range. Apple introduced the iPhone “e” series earlier this year with the iPhone 16e, aimed at delivering a core iPhone experience at a lower cost. Now, the same tipster claims that the iPhone 17e has entered mass production.

This development suggests that the iPhone 17e is on track for a spring 2026 launch, most likely in February, following the release pattern of the iPhone 16e. According to The Information, the iPhone 17e may finally gain MagSafe support, a notable omission in its predecessor. The device is also expected to run on the A19 chipset from the base iPhone 17 and feature slimmer bezels for a more modern look.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17e is expected to remain close to the iPhone 16e, which launched in India at Rs 59,900, reinforcing Apple’s push to strengthen its mid-range offering.