iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Launch in March 2025: Details

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to make its debut in March 2025, coinciding with a significant milestone for its predecessor. The third-generation iPhone SE, launched on March 8, 2022. As the countdown to the next-generation SE continues, speculation about itsfeatures and design has tech enthusiasts excited.

The Legacy of the iPhone SE Series

Introduced in 2016, the iPhone SE series was designed as an affordable alternative to Apple’s flagship models. It paired high-end performance with a budget-friendly price. The first iPhone SE, based on the iPhone 5s design, was powered by the A9 chip, bringing flagship performance to a compact device.

The series evolved with:

iPhone SE 2 (2020): Featuring the A13 Bionic chip and the iPhone 8’s design.

iPhone SE 3 (2022): Equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, offering faster performance and 5G support at an affordable price.

Now, after the iPhone SE 3, the spotlight shifts to its successor, the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4: What We Expect

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to bring a significant design overhaul and advanced features, making it a game-changer for Apple’s mid-range lineup:

Modern Design: Unlike its predecessors, the SE 4 is expected to adopt a look inspired by the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display. This will deliver deeper blacks, improved contrast, and better energy efficiency.

Face ID Integration: Moving away from the traditional Touch ID and Home button, the SE 4 will reportedly feature Face ID and an all-screen design, aligning with Apple’s modern aesthetics.

Performance Upgrade: The device is expected to run on the A18 Bionic chip, the same processor powering the upcoming iPhone 16 series, paired with 8GB of RAM. This will ensure seamless performance and compatibility with Apple’s latest software advancements.

USB-C Port: In line with Apple’s transition away from the Lightning connector, the SE 4 will likely feature a USB-C port, enhancing charging and data transfer capabilities.

iPhone SE 4: Camera and Price

Apple is rumoured to equip the SE 4 with a single 48MP rear camera, a notable improvement from the 12MP sensor on the SE 3. This upgrade promises better image quality and versatility. Despite these advancements, Apple aims to keep the price below $500, ensuring the SE 4 remains an affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem.

The iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a significant leap forward, combining modern design, flagship-level performance, and affordability. With its rumoured launch in March 2025, Apple fans can look forward to a device that bridges innovation and accessibility, continuing the SE series’ legacy of offering powerful features at a competitive price.