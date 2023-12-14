iPhone Security Boost: iOS 17.3 Beta Unveils Stolen Device Protection

Apple has unveiled the beta version of iOS 17.3, introducing a highly anticipated Stolen Device Protection feature designed to enhance iPhone security. This new addition is expected to bring an extra layer of defense to iPhones in case of loss or theft, preventing unauthorized access and safeguarding sensitive data. As the iOS 17.3 update undergoes beta testing, rumours suggest that it will introduce several new features, with the Stolen Device Protection feature standing out as a key advancement in user security.



The need for such a security feature arises from the increasing incidents of iPhone theft. Apple, recognizing the importance of securing user data and confidential information, has proactively developed the Stolen Device Protection feature. According to a report by Tom's Guide, this feature becomes particularly crucial when a thief manages to obtain the iPhone's passcode. Despite this, the extra security layer prevents them from accessing the device's data, ensuring the protection of valuable information stored on the iPhone.

Given that iPhones store a wealth of personal information, including passwords, bank details, social media data, and images, unauthorized access poses significant risks. The primary screen lock, while offering a level of security, may not be sufficient to eliminate all potential risks. To address this concern, the Stolen Device Protection feature, once activated, necessitates additional actions or a secondary authentication step to fully unlock the device. This proactive approach adds an extra layer of security to ensure comprehensive protection against unauthorized access.

The working mechanism of the Stolen Device Protection feature involves fortifying the device's lock alongside Apple ID password changes. If someone attempts to unlock or modify the Apple ID password, a one-hour security delay is imposed. This means users will need to authenticate twice, providing an additional barrier against potential threats. Importantly, this delay only applies when the device is outside of trusted locations, such as the user's home or workplace.

Apple plans to implement additional biometric checks to safeguard sensitive data access further. These checks will cover actions like accessing iCloud Keychain passwords, applying for or viewing Apple Cards, erasing devices, using Safari payments, and setting up new devices with an iPhone.

In essence, the iOS 17.3 security feature ensures that even if a perpetrator gains access to the passcode, they cannot make changes to the Apple ID, Apple ID security settings, Face ID, or Touch ID. Furthermore, they will be unable to disable the Find My Location feature.

While the feature is still in the development and testing phase, Apple is expected to reveal more details soon. The implication is that all iOS 17 iPhones will benefit from this advanced security feature, offering protection and assistance in locating devices in the unfortunate event of loss or theft.