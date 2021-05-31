iQoo Z3 5G seen on Amazon India: Snapdragon 768 SoC confirmed

iQoo will soon launch a new Z series of phones in India. The company has already started posting trailers to build some buzz ahead of the official launch. iQoo will reportedly launch the Z3 5G in India as part of the new lineup. Now the phone is ready for "notify me" registration in Amazon India.

The listing on the e-commerce site also confirms the imminent launch of the iQoo Z3 5G. Furthermore, it reveals that the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G 7nm processor along with 3GB of extended RAM (LPDDR 4X RAM). There is also a timeline of the features that will be revealed before the official launch. For example, the company will announce the charging technology on the phone on June 1. Camera features will be available on June 2.



The smartphone brings a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies purpose, it offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera.



The Chinese version comes with a 4400 mAh battery with 55 W fast charging support. In addition to 5G, the connectivity options are 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.