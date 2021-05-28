iQoo Z3 to Launch in India Soon - Find Details

iQoo is sparking the arrival of a new Z series phone in India. This is expected to be the iQoo Z3 smartphone that launched in China. iQoo Z3 is a successor to the iQoo Z1 and iQoo Z1x and brings a triple rear camera setup. The phone comes with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. There is a waterdrop-shaped notch on the front and also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The company tweeted from its Indian account to announce the arrival of a new Z-series phone. There is an image with a faint Z in the background, possibly hinting at the arrival of the iQoo Z3. The smartphone got launched in China in March and is now expected to release in the Indian market. iQoo India did not announce an exact launch date, but it is scheduled to arrive soon.

The iQoo Z3 is priced in the same range as its China variant, which starts at approximately Rs. 18,900 ( CNY 1,699). In China, the phone was launched in the colours Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space, and Nebula, and the same options should be available in India.

iQoo Z3: Specifications

The specifications of the iQoo Z3 are likely to be similar to the model launched in China. The phone runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0, based on Android 11. It has a 6.58-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. iQoo Z3 is powered by the eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, along with the Adreno 620 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

iQoo Z3 includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a notch that houses a 16-megapixel selfie. iQoo Z3 is powered by a 4400 mAh battery with support for 55 W fast charging. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, headphone jack 3.5mm and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.