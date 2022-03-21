iQOO Z6 5G to go on sale tomorrow: Find price and specifications

If you were waiting for iQOO's recently launched iQOO Z6 5G to go on sale, your wait is over. The iQOO Z6 5G will be available on Amazon and iQOO e-store starting tomorrow, March 22, 2022. In addition, the company has expanded its Z-series portfolio with the launch of iQOO Z6 5G in India. The phone is expected to deliver exceptional performance and promises to bring ultra gaming performance with industry-leading features to its Gen Z and Millennial consumers.



The iQOO Z6 5G: Price and Specifications

The iQOO Z6 5G comes in three variants and two stylish color options. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,499 (effective price: Rs. 13,999) for the 4GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 16,999 (effective price - Rs. 14,999) for 6GB + 128GB and Rs. 17,999 (effective price: Rs 15,999) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store in two color options – Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue from March 22, 2022.

Coming to the chipset and display, the iQOO Z6 5G is packed with power with the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, 120Hz FHD+ display and 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 boosting the performance of an 8GB RAM. GB to that of a 12 GB RAM. It also has a 5-layer liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. The phone also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 6.58-inch (16.71 cm) screen.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Eye Autofocus primary camera along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. The new iQOO Z6 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging technology with reverse charging capabilities.

The phone also has an Ultra gaming mode that changes and adapts the gaming experience based on the user's preferences. This allows users to switch between the three given modes: Power Saving, Balanced, and Monster Mode helping them customize preferences in the form of data that includes CPU, GPU, memory, battery, etc.