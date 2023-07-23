Live
ISRO, Navy conduct crucial trials for Gaganyaan mission
Gaganyaan project envisages launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters
Bengaluru: Recovery trial operations of the Gaganyaan mission have entered into the second phase with the commencement of harbour trials at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Navy jointly carried out the trials on July 20 with the ship identified for the recovery operations during the first Development Mission of the Test Vehicle.
The trials were conducted at th e Eastern Naval Command in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, using a mass and shape simulated Crew Module Mockup. This mockup was a crucial component in the testing process, ensuring that the recovery procedures accurately simulated conditions, the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement on Saturday.
The various stages of recovery were simulated during the trials, including the attachment of the recovery buoy, towing, handling and lifting of the crew module onto the ship deck, it was stated.