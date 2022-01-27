January 27 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 27, 2022. Let's begin...

Crucial iPhone, iPad update is available! Get it right now

If you own an iPad or iPhone, you should get the latest iOS update right away. Apple has released the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates for all iPhones and iPads running the iOS 15 generation, fixing a crucial issue that raised alarm bells regarding data security and privacy.

Realme 9 Pro Series Launch in India With 5G Support is Confirmed – Find Details

Realme has officially confirmed the Realme 9 Pro series development in India. The Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and costs Rs 13,999 for the base model.

iPhones to soon accept contactless payments directly: Report

Small businesses will soon be able to use iPhones to accept payments without the need for additional Square-style hardware, according to a report by Bloomberg. No additional hardware is required, Bloomberg now says it could arrive via a software update "in the coming months."

Personal Microsoft Teams account feature rolls out; Know how to use

Microsoft Teams users will now be able to chat with their team members using a personal Teams account. This feature can be used by inviting any MS Team user to chat by entering their full email address or phone number and starting a one-on-one conversation.

Apple Develops Personal Safety Guide As AirTag Concerns Grow

Apple released a Personal Safety User Guide to help "anyone who is concerned about or experience technology-enabled abuse, stalking or harassment." In general, it's good to create an easily accessible resource to help people keep their information safe or figure out what to do if their security is compromised.

Apple begins rolling out iOS 15.3 update: Check what's new for iPhone users

Apple has started rolling out the latest iOS, iOS 15.3 for iPhone users, with various performance improvements, bug fixes, and security enhancements. Along with iOS 15.3, Apple also released iPadOS 15.3 and WatchOS 8.4 for iPad and Apple Watch users.

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Festivities Start; Find Challenges, Rewards, other details

PUBG New State is ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year with gamers and gamers from all over the world. The game has announced Lunar New Year events and rewards from January 26 to February 2, 2022. You can get amazing loot just by entering the battlefields!