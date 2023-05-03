Jio AirFiber release date, features, price and more



Reliance Jio is preparing to launch a new service that will offer wireless Internet in the home and office. The service Jio AirFiber was announced at the company's 45th AGM last year, but details of its availability and pricing have been kept under wraps. However, a recent report from The Economic Times suggests that it could hit the market in the coming months. The report quotes RIL President Kiran Thomas as expressing his confidence in the wireless Internet service. He said it will "accelerate the company's connected home strategy."

During AGM 2022, Mukesh Ambani disclosed that with Jio AirFiber, users could access wireless internet at fiber-like speed, parental control, Wi-Fi compatibility, enjoy various low-latency and high-bandwidth applications, Wi-Fi 6 support and more.

About Jio AirFiber

Jio AirFiber is a new service that assures to deliver fiber-like speeds in the air using 5G technology. Users can enjoy Internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps at home or in the office by plugging in and turning on the device, which looks like a white router with an antenna.

Jio AirFiber features and benefits:

Parental controls and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility

Seamless integration with Jio set-top box for watching TV

Easy installation and management through an application

Ability to block specific websites or devices on the network

Jio AirFiber Speed

Jio showed off the device in an ad late last year, showing 5G speeds of up to 1.5Gbps. The telecommunications company shares that Jio AirFiber uses True 5G to provide fast, reliable and extensive Wi-Fi coverage. The company said the service could cover up to 1,000 square feet on the same floor of a home or office, thanks to its unique spectrum.

As for the installation process, the official Jio website shows that the only steps required to improve Jio AiFiber are to plug it in and turn it on. Once turned on, AiFiber will establish a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in the home, helping users connect their devices to the ultra-high-speed Internet using True 5G.

It is also said that the new Wi-Fi service will bring stiff competition to other broadband players like Airtel, BSNL and ACT. Jio AirFiber relies on Jio's true-5G technology based on SA (independent) technology. It means that it does not rely on existing 4G infrastructure, unlike Bharti Airtel's NSA (non-independent) technology. Jio says this gives it an edge over its competitors when it comes to speed and reliability.

Jio AirFiber Release Date

Jio also promises the same speed on the 5G cellular network. Jio AirFiber may launch soon in India and could be a game changer for the broadband market as it offers an affordable and convenient way to access 5G internet at home.

