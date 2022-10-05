Jio Book Laptop: Price and specifications

Jio laptop is finally available for some users. As we reported earlier, the Jio laptop, Jio Book, is for sale on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), from where only government personnel can buy the device. Now the first look and full specifications of the Jio laptop have appeared online for the first time.

The people of TelecomTalk have in their hands the first Jio laptop: Jio Book. The laptop looks sleek and light blue with an 11.6-inch HD display and Jio Book branding at the bottom of the screen. Right above the laptop, there is the Jio logo. The overall construction of the Jio Book seems solid even though it is made of plastic.

As far as specs are concerned, the Jio Book is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and runs on a custom version of Jio OS with pre-installed apps like Jio Cloud PC and Microsoft Ad browser. It is equipped with 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of expandable eMMC internal storage and support for a microSD card. Since the Jio Book has a relatively old Snapdragon chip, it is not suitable for heavy use like gaming.

The Jio Book has an 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. The device also has an HD webcam just above the screen for video calls. The Jio Book houses a 55.1-60 AH battery, which lasts up to eight hours on a single charge. There's also a dual-speaker setup and a built-in dual microphone. The Jio Book includes various connectivity options, including a USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a USB-A 2.0 port, Wi-Fiac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Considering the specs, the Jio Book primarily aims at students and office workers on the go or people who want a secondary laptop. This one is definitely not for gamers. The Jio Book is listed on the GeM website for Rs 19,500. Notably, the company has yet to reveal the official price of the Jio Book laptop, so we can expect the trading price to change a bit. However, the design and specifications may remain largely the same.