JioDive VR Headset: Price, availability, features and more

Reliance Jio has released its first virtual reality (VR) headset called JioDive. The latest device from Jio offers a new way for users to enjoy IPL 2023 matches online on a 100-inch virtual screen with a 360-degree view of the stadium. Users can also watch other videos on the device for an immersive feeling.

JioDive is a smartphone-based VR headset that works with the JioCinema app, offering features like different camera angles and multiple languages. The latest VR headset is part of Reliance Jio's vision to bring mixed reality experiences to its customers, following the JioGlass announcement, another headset that promises to offer more advanced features in the coming days.

JioDive VR headset: Price and Availability

The JioDive VR headset costs Rs 1299, and it is available in black colour. Users can buy the headphones on the official Jio website or at JioMart. Jio also offers Rs 500 cashback for orders placed with Paytm Wallet. Also, buyers can get a discount of Rs 100 on purchases of at least Rs 500 on the platform.

JioDive VR Headset: Features

To use a JioDive VR headset, users will need a smartphone (Android 9 and above or iOS 15 and above) with a Jio connection, a screen size between 4.7 inches and 6.7 inches, and a gyroscope and an accelerometer to use JioDive.

To watch IPL 2023 matches and other stuff with JioDive, users need to download and install the JioImmerse app on their smartphones. JioDive VR headset works with smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi, Poco, Nokia and others.

Jio VR Headset: Support

The headset also has centre and side wheel adjustable lenses for sharper imaging and optical comfort, a click button for seamless VR interaction, and a three-way adjustable strap for the perfect fit.